Abe Faction Allegedly Instructed against Reporting Slush Funds

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Secretaries of lawmakers belonging to the Japanese ruling party's largest faction have told investigators that they did not record kickbacks from the faction in political funds statements at the instruction of the faction, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The Liberal Democratic Party faction, formerly led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, set sales quotas for fundraising party tickets depending on the number of times its member lawmakers were elected and their positions, distributing excess revenues to the lawmakers as kickbacks.

The excess amounts allegedly were not reported in political funds statements as expenses of the faction or as income by receiving members.

A majority of Abe faction members are believed to have received such slush funds, which are believed to total some 500 million yen between 2018 and 2022.

Investigators from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office have so far questioned people related to the faction, including secretaries of member lawmakers, on a voluntary basis.

