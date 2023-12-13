Japan Asked to Allow Exports of Arms Made under Foreign License

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling coalition called for the government Wednesday to allow exports of arms and ammunition made under license from foreign firms to the countries where they are based.

The ruling bloc also recommended that the government give the green light to the transfers of such weapons and ammunition from importing countries to third countries, except those in conflict.

The government is expected to revise the country's guidelines on defense equipment transfers by the end of this year, based on the proposals.

The current guidelines only permit exports to the United States of weapon parts manufactured under license by U.S. companies.

A total of 79 items of defense equipment are manufactured in Japan under license from foreign companies from eight countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]