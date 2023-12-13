Kishida to Tap Hayashi as Chief Cabinet Secretary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to appoint former Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as chief cabinet secretary to replace Hirokazu Matsuno, amid a political funds scandal hitting the ruling party's largest faction, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is planning to remove members of the faction, previously led by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, from his cabinet.

At a press conference, Kishida said he will appoint new members of his cabinet on Thursday. "Utmost efforts need to be made to prevent delays in state affairs," he said.

Kishida called Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the LDP's junior coalition partner, Komeito, and said the new appointments will merely be replacements of outgoing ministers, rather than a full cabinet reshuffle.

Abe faction members are suspected of receiving kickbacks after selling fundraising party tickets in excess of faction-set quotas and of keeping the money off the book, in violation of the political funds control law.

