COP28 Ends with Pledge to Shift Away from Fossil Fuels

Dubai, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--The closely watch COP28 U.N. climate conference ended Wednesday with the adoption of an outcome document showing participants' pledge to shift away from fossil fuels to curb global warming.

The document called for "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, (and) accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050."

Sultan Al Jaber, industry and advanced technology minister of the United Arab Emirates, who chaired the 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, called this historic, noting that it was the first time for wording on fossil fuels to be included in a final agreement at a COP conference.

At COP28, held in Dubai, the global stocktake, in which progress in the reductions of greenhouse gas emissions is examined to achieve the goal of curbing the average global temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius or less from the preindustrial levels, was conducted for the first time.

Based on the outcomes of the global stocktake, the document stressed the need for global emissions to start decreasing by 2025 in order for the world to attain the 1.5-degree target.

