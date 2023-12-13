Japan, U.S., Australia, Philippines Hold 1st Land Forces Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Top officers from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S., Australian and Philippine armies held their first meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday, in an apparent bid to send a warning to China.

The four-way Land Forces Summit was cohosted by the GSDF and the U.S. Army Pacific.

During the meeting, GSDF Chief of Staff Gen. Yasunori Morishita stressed that it is very important to build relations among countries in the Indo-Pacific region, where there is no collective defense system like NATO.

U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Gen. Charles Flynn noted that a multilateral meeting like the LFS is an important opportunity to align the directions of all sides.

The four countries have strengthened their cooperation in recent years, with the Australian Army participating in the Japan-U.S. joint command post exercise called Yama Sakura for the first time this year and the Philippine Army sending an observer.

