Japan Confirms 1st Death among Mpox Patients

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--A man in his 30s in Saitama Prefecture who was found positive for mpox in September died in November, becoming Japan's first fatal mpox case, it was learned Wednesday.

According to the health ministry, the man was an HIV carrier with a compromised immune system. He had no history of international travel.

Mpox, formerly called monkeypox, is an infectious disease with symptoms similar to smallpox.

According to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, many mpox patients recover naturally, but children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems can become seriously ill.

Mpox cases began spreading in Europe, the United States and elsewhere in May last year. Japan's first mpox case was confirmed in July of that year. As of Dec. 3 this year, the number of mpox cases in Japan stood at 227.

