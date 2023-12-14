Prosecutors to Open Criminal Probe into LDP's Abe Faction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors apparently plan to open a criminal investigation shortly into a political funds scandal involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office will investigate the faction, once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, for alleged violation of the political funds control law, the people said.

The Abe faction allegedly created slush funds by providing part of revenue from its fundraising parties to member lawmakers without reporting the money in political funds statements.

Secretaries of Abe faction lawmakers have told investigators from the public prosecutors' office that they did not record such funds at the instruction of the faction, people familiar with the matter said.

The faction set sales quotas for fundraising party tickets depending on the number of times its member lawmakers were elected and their positions, distributing excess revenues to the lawmakers as kickbacks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]