LDP Panel OKs Tax Reform Package

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--The tax panel of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday morning approved a tax system reform package for fiscal 2024 that stopped short of clarifying when to start raising taxes to finance higher defense spending.

The LDP and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, are set to formally adopt their tax system reform package for the year from April later on Thursday.

The government plans to fund the planned increase in the country's defense expenditures by raising corporate, tobacco and income taxes.

While the LDP's package did not mention when to start the tax hikes, it included a plan to raise the tobacco tax on heat-not-burn tobacco products to the same level as that on combustible cigarettes.

The proposed fixed-amount tax cuts of 40,000 yen per person will be a one-time-only measure, according to the LDP's package.

