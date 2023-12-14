Japanese to Head Japan-Britain-Italy Fighter Development Body

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese national will head an international body for the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet by Japan, Britain and Italy, the three countries' defense leaders confirmed Thursday.

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto agreed at a meeting in Tokyo to establish the Global Combat Air Program International Government Organization. The organization, called GIGO, will be headquartered in Britain.

The three also confirmed that the head of a joint venture to be set up later for the development project will be from Italy.

Currently, Japan, Britain and Italy each have contracts with domestic companies over the project.

GIGO will manage those contracts and the joint venture in a unified manner to streamline orders for designing and manufacturing work. It will also take charge of the protection of confidential information involving the development and eventually the management of the exports of the jet.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]