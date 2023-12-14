4 Japanese Ministers Tender Resignations over Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and three other cabinet members tendered their resignations from their ministerial posts Thursday morning over a political funds scandal involving the ruling party's largest faction.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's president, plans to appoint former Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, 62, as chief cabinet secretary. He will pick the successors to the other three outgoing ministers also from among LDP lawmakers who once held ministerial posts.

With the new cabinet lineup, Kishida will work on compiling the government's draft budget for fiscal 2024 and make all-out efforts to rebuild his administration hit hard by the slush funds scandal centered on the faction, once headed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Hayashi is slated to hold a press conference after an attestation ceremony at the Imperial Palace in the afternoon. Kishida is also expected to meet the press at the prime minister's office.

The other three cabinet members who submitted resignations to Kishida are industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, internal affairs minister Junji Suzuki and agriculture minister Ichiro Miyashita. All of the four including Matsuno belong to the Abe faction.

