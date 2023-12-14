Japan Seeks Iran's Support over Houthis' Ship Seizures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has sought Iran's support over a series of ship seizures by the Houthis, a pro-Tehran armed group in Yemen, including a case in which a cargo vessel operated by a Japanese firm was captured last month.

Meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Geneva on Wednesday, Kamikawa denounced the ship seizures and asked Tehran to urge the Houthi militants to release the vessels and free their crew members early, and not to conduct such an act again, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The Iranian minister explained his country's stance on the current situation.

As to the Gaza Strip, where the fighting between Israel and Hamas continues, the two ministers confirmed that Japan and Iran will keep in close contact to help calm the situations there, including through improving the humanitarian condition.

Earlier on Wednesday in Geneva, Kamikawa also held separate meetings with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib.

