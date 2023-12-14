Lawmaker Kakizawa's Office Raided over Election Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors on Thursday searched an office of House of Representatives lawmaker Mito Kakizawa and his home over alleged election law violations related to a Tokyo mayoral election in April.

Kakizawa is suspected of giving cash to Koto Ward assembly members ahead of the ward's mayoral election.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office raided Kakizawa's office in a Diet members' building and his home, both in Tokyo, on Thursday.

The 52-year-old lawmaker left Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party the same day.

In the Koto Ward mayoral election held on April 23, 58-year-old Yayoi Kimura backed by Kakizawa, who represents the ward, Tokyo's No. 15 constituency, for the lower chamber of the country's parliament, came out on top.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]