Mazda to Switch Electricity Fuel to Ammonia

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Mazda Motor Corp. said Thursday that it will adopt ammonia as fuel for power generation at a vehicle assembly plant in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, replacing coal.

The Japanese automaker will switch the fuel to ammonia, which does not emit carbon dioxide when it is burned, around 2030.

Mazda will work together with other companies, including Shikoku Electric Power Co. and Mitsubishi Corp., to develop port functions needed for ammonia procurement and shipping.

Japan accounts for 75 pct of Mazda's global carbon dioxide emissions.

The introduction of ammonia, together with other measures, will help the automaker raise its share of the use of electricity from non-fossil fuels to 75 pct.

