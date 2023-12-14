Osaka Expo Operating Cost Estimate Revised Sharply Higher

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--The operating cost of the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka is now expected to be 116 billion yen, about 40 pct higher than the initial estimate, the event’s organizer said Thursday.

The sharp upward revision chiefly reflects soaring labor costs and increasing security expenses.

Masakazu Tokura, chair of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, told a press conference that the organizer could not have predicted a surge in personnel costs caused by labor shortages during the initial planning stage.

The association released its initial operating cost estimate of 80.9 billion yen in December 2020. However, the projection was pushed up by soaring prices of goods and labor, as well as the need to beef up security following the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022.

In the latest estimate, the association said that the operating cost will be covered with 96.9 billion yen from admissions ticket sales and 19.1 billion yen from revenue of food stores in the Expo venue.

