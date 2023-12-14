Dollar Briefly Sinks below 141 Yen as Fed Rate Cuts Loom

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--The dollar briefly tumbled below 141 yen in Tokyo trading Thursday for the first time since late July, reflecting growing speculation about possible early interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The dollar stood at 142.01-02 yen at 5 p.m., down from 145.80-82 yen at the same time Wednesday.

In New York trading on Wednesday, dollar selling picked up against the yen after U.S. policy interest rate forecasts for next year were lowered at the day's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's decision-making body.

As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference the same day that lowering rates is beginning to come into view, speculation spread within the market that the Fed may cut interest rates multiple times in 2024, and long-term U.S. Treasury yields fell rapidly.

The greenback, which dropped to levels near 142.60 yen in New York, fell further in Tokyo trading, as traders stepped up buying of the yen against the dollar in anticipation of a narrowing gap between Japanese and U.S. interest rates.

