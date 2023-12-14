Ex-Tokyo Games Exec Pleads Not Guilty over Bribery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--A former executive of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee pleaded not guilty to receiving bribes from companies in the first hearing of his trial at Tokyo District Court on Thursday.

The former executive, Haruyuki Takahashi, 79, is suspected of leading the series of bribery cases over the Tokyo Games, in which a total of 15 people were indicted.

According to the indictment, Takahashi received a total of about 200 million yen between October 2017 and March 2022 from five companies including major apparel company Aoki Holdings Inc. after being asked by them for special treatment, including over sponsorship contracts for the Games, held in 2021.

Takahashi, a former executive of Dentsu Inc., had engaged in sports business at the advertising giant for a long time. After leaving Dentsu, he ran a consulting firm and took the post at the organizing committee in June 2014.

Members of the Tokyo Games organizing committee were defined by law as quasi-public servants and banned from receiving money or goods in relation to their duties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]