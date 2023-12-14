Japan Ruling Bloc OKs FY 2024 Tax Reform Package

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, approved on Thursday a tax system reform package for fiscal 2024.

The package calls for excluding households with annual individual incomes of more than 20 million yen from the fixed-amount cuts of income and residential taxes set to start in June next year, as well as reducing tax deductibles for households with high school age dependents.

It does not mention the start of tax hikes to finance the planned defense spending boost, as the LDP avoided discussions on the thorny issue amid a political funds scandal involving many LDP factions over kickbacks from fundraising parties.

"We were able to sow the seeds of growth of Japan," Yoichi Miyazawa, chair of the LDP's Tax System Research Commission, told a press conference, adding that the package will provide "big tax cuts."

Regarding when to start the tax increases for the defense spending expansion, he said, "The political situation is quite severe, so we will not decide this year."

