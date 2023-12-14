Kishida Cabinet Approval Falls below 20 Pct for 1st Time: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet dropped to 17.1 pct in December, marking the first figure below 20 pct since his Liberal Democratic Party returned to power in December 2012, a Jiji Press survey showed Thursday.

The support rate fell 4.2 percentage points from last month, rewriting its low since the LDP's comeback to power for three months in a row. Meanwhile, the disapproval rate rose 4.9 points to 58.2 pct, the highest figure since the party retook the reins of the government.

The last time an approval rate for an LDP-led cabinet stood below 20 pct was in September 2009, when the administration of then Prime Minister Taro Aso logged 13.4 pct. That was just before the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan seized control of the government from the Aso administration in a general election.

In the latest survey, the public support rate for the Kishida cabinet stood below the key threshold of 30 pct for the fifth straight month, signaling that the administration may be in the "danger zone."

The plunging approval rate is believed to be caused by a political funds scandal involving major LDP factions.

