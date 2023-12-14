Kishida Reshuffles 4 Cabinet Posts over Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday reshuffled four posts in his cabinet amid a high-profile funds scandal involving the largest faction of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The prime minister replaced Hirokazu Matsuno as chief cabinet secretary with former Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, 62; Junji Suzuki as internal affairs and communications minister with Takeaki Matsumoto, 64, who returned to the post; Ichiro Miyashita as agriculture, forestry and fisheries minister with former regional revitalization minister Tetsushi Sakamoto, 73; and Yasutoshi Nishimura as economy, trade and industry minister with former Justice Minister Ken Saito, 64.

Matsuno, Suzuki, Miyashita and Nishimura, who all belong to the embattled LDP faction formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, submitted their resignations in the morning.

The four new cabinet members took office after an attestation ceremony at the Imperial Palace in the afternoon.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office in the evening, Kishida explained that he selected the new cabinet members as they "can start work immediately with the ability to coordinate, implement and answer questions."

