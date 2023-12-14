Opening Date of Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen Line Changed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, said Thursday that it now plans to open the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation line between Tokyo and Nagoya no earlier than 2027, changing the target of opening the line in 2027.

JR Tokai changed the target as it is unclear when the company will be able to start a tunnel drilling in a section in Shizuoka Prefecture. Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu has refused to give approval for the work due to concerns that water resources and the environment will be affected.

The company included the new target in a filing with the transport ministry about construction work between Shinagawa Station in Tokyo and Nagoya Station in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

JR Tokai President Shunsuke Niwa has previously said it is difficult to open the maglev line in 2027.

“It’s not that we’ve given up, but it’s that 2027 is difficult at this point,” Hisao Sawada, corporate executive officer of JR Tokai, told a press conference in Tokyo.

