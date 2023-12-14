Coca-Cola Japan to Expand Dynamic Pricing Vending Machine Trial

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. will this month introduce several thousand more vending machines featuring dynamic pricing, in which the prices of items change according to demand, company officials said Thursday.

The company began installing vending machines with digital price displays that can be controlled remotely, on a trial basis in May.

It will consider whether to fully roll out such vending machines in 2024 or later, based on consumer response and the extent to which they improve profitability.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan operates around 700,000 vending machines in the country.

The dynamic pricing scheme allows the prices of vending machine items to be raised when demand is high and to be lowered at nighttime, when sales are low.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]