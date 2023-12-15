Japan Envoy, Russian Deputy Foreign Chief Discuss Bilateral Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Akira Muto, Japan's new ambassador to Russia, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko exchanged opinions on their countries' relations, when Muto submitted a copy of his credentials to the deputy minister on Thursday.

According to the Japanese Embassy in Moscow, Muto demanded that Russia stop its aggression against Ukraine as soon as possible and withdraw all of its forces. He added that while Japan continues to impose sanctions on Russia, the path to dialogue has not been closed.

On the other hand, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rudenko claimed that the responsibility for the unprecedented deterioration of Tokyo-Moscow relations lies entirely with the Japanese government.

