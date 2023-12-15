Winning on "Top of My List," Dodgers Ohtani Says

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Major league baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, who has signed a 10-year, 700-million-dollar contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, said Thursday that winning was the most important thing in his decision to choose the team.

"I do prioritize winning. That's on the top of my list," Ohtani, wearing a Dodgers uniform with No. 17, told a press conference at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where he was introduced as a member of the team.

As to why he chose the Dodgers, the 29-year-old from Japan said via his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, that "there's not really one reason, there are a lot of reasons."

"I've followed what my heart told me, that I want to play here," Ohtani said in Japanese, speaking in front of some 300 media personnel and 60 television cameras.

"It was really, really a tough decision for me, but at the end of the day, I had to choose one team, and the Dodgers were my choice," he said through the interpreter.

