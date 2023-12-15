4 New Members of Kishida's Cabinet Kick Off Duties on Full Scale

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Four newly appointed members of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet attended a cabinet meeting on Friday morning, kicking off their duties as cabinet members on a full scale.

Kishida on Thursday replaced four cabinet members in response to a high-profile political funds scandal involving his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction.

Speaking to government employees at the prime minister's office a day after taking office, new Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said, "I hope to work hard on regaining the trust of the public by fulfilling my duties of being in charge of overall policy coordination and crisis management, as well as the cabinet's spokesman."

"I want to support the prime minister and produce results by working as a team with all of you here," he added.

In a regular press conference held earlier on Friday, Hayashi said that key issues directly affecting people's daily lives, such as those of the government's draft budget and tax reform package for fiscal 2024, are in their crucial stages.

