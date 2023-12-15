TEPCO's N-Accident Compensation Costs to Rise Further

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government expects that compensation and other costs related to the 2011 nuclear accident at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant will rise 1.9 trillion yen from its current projection, it was learned Friday.

The growth reflected the revision in December last year of government criteria for compensation to people affected by the unprecedented triple meltdown at the plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. in northeastern Japan.

Another factor is an increase in compensation to fishery operators due to the releases into the ocean of tritium-containing treated wastewater from the plant, which began in August this year.

As a result, the total amount of government compensation bonds to be utilized to support TEPCO's compensation payments is expected to reach 15.4 trillion yen.

The estimates were unveiled at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters for accelerating reconstruction of areas hit by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

