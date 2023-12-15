Japan Adopts Additional Sanctions on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday decided to impose additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, Japan will introduce a ban on imports of nonindustrial diamonds from Russia. As the imports of the diamonds from Russia to Japan in 2022 came to around 56 million yen, the ban is expected to have only a limited impact.

The move is based on a statement issued by the leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies last week.

In 2022, the United States banned diamond imports from Russia. Other G-7 nations will implement similar measures at the start of next year.

Japan also expanded its list of asset freeze targets while adding six organizations, based in Armenia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan, to its list of those subject to bans on exports from Japan.

