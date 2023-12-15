INTERVIEW: NEC Positive about Wage Hikes to Lure Talent

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--NEC Corp. President Takayuki Morita has expressed willingness to increase wages in 2024 in order to lure talent.

In a recent interview, Morita said he expects the company's 2024 "shunto" spring wage negotiations with the labor side will result in an increase of far more than 3 pct in its overall personnel costs.

In this year's shunto talks, the major Japanese electronics maker agreed to a pay scale hike of 7,000 yen per month, fully accepting the labor side's demand. As a result, its total personnel costs are set to increase nearly 5 pct.

Because NEC will fully adopt a personnel system based on job tasks in fiscal 2024, Morita said the company will gradually move away from uniform wage hikes toward a situation in which pay hikes vary in line with the market value of specific tasks.

On a generative artificial intelligence system it is developing on its own, Morita said the company expects a commercial launch for general users in fiscal 2024.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]