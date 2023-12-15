Japan to Give Malaysia Rescue Boats under OSA Scheme

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan will give Malaysia rescue boats under its security cooperation framework called official security assistance, Japanese government sources said Friday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, are expected to agree on the matter in their talks in Tokyo on Saturday.

The total value of the equipment to be provided, also including small surveillance drones, will be around 400 million yen.

Malaysia will be the third country chosen for the OSA framework, coming after the Philippines and Bangladesh. The framework was established to give defense equipment to countries that share basic values with Japan, such as the rule of law.

Malaysia faces the Malacca Strait, a strategic point for maritime traffic. The rescue boats will be used for the Malaysian military's surveillance activities.

