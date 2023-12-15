LDP Faction Told Kickback Receivers No Need to Keep Log

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction told secretaries of member lawmakers that kickbacks it gave to the members were for expenses on political activities that do not need to be recorded in political funds reports, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The secretaries told investigators from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office during questioning on a voluntary basis that the faction gave the instruction, according to the people.

The faction, once led by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, set sales quotas for fundraising party tickets depending on the number of times member lawmakers were elected and their positions, and distributed excess revenues to the lawmakers as kickbacks, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Abe faction is suspected of making slush funds by not recording the excess amounts in political funds statements as expenses of the faction or as income by receiving members. The prosecutors believe that the faction may have made the excess amounts appear like funds for political activities, and not slush funds.

Funds for political activities are given to lawmakers by their political parties. Parties are required to record the names of the lawmakers they gave such funds to and the amounts given in their political funds reports, but lawmakers are not obliged to do this.

