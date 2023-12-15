Penalties Sought for SBI Securities over Inflating Share Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission on Friday recommended that SBI Securities Co. be punished over actions intended to inflate share prices at initial public offerings.

The securities watchdog said SBI Securities asked clients to place buy orders so that the initial prices of shares, for which the online brokerage house served as lead underwriter, would not fall below IPO prices.

Based on the recommendation, the Financial Services Agency will consider administrative penalties such as a business improvement order.

According to the commission, an SBI Securities executive gave instructions to accept buy orders that matched sell order forecasts for three IPOs between December 2020 and September 2021.

SBI Securities then solicited buy orders at IPO prices from nine foreign institutional investors and 174 individual investors, through its Hong Kong unit and others.

