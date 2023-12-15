Job-Securing Rate at 77.2 Pct among High School Students

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese education ministry survey showed Friday that 77.2 pct of high school students who plan to work after graduation next spring had received job offers by the end of October.

The figure was up 1.1 percentage points from a year earlier.

Across the country, about 929,500 high school students are expected to graduate next spring. Of them, about 129,300 students plan to work after graduation, and about 99,700 secured jobs by the end of October.

By prefecture, the job-securing rate was highest in Aichi, at 89.1 pct, followed by Toyama, at 87.9 pct, and Mie, at 87.0 pct. The three lowest figures were 49.1 pct in Okinawa, 60.4 pct in Hokkaido and 62.9 pct in Kochi.

