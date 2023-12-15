Nihon Univ. Decides to Scrap American Football Club for Now

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Nihon University decided to scrap its scandal-hit American football club for the time being, at an extraordinary meeting of the university's board of trustees on Friday.

The university intends to create a new club from scratch in the future. It plans to support current club members and incoming students who wished to join the club next year by creating other opportunities for them.

The university's sports management committee last month proposed disbanding the club in the wake of a drug scandal involving club members. The board discussed the matter at its Dec. 1 meeting, but failed to reach a conclusion.

Some club members have submitted a petition asking for the club's continuation.

On Friday, two people including the club captain attended the closed-door board meeting on behalf of club members and presented proposals developed by club members to rebuild the club, according to the university.

