Mandarin Oriental to Open Hotels in Western Japan in 2027
Matsuyama, Ehime Pref., Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group said Friday that it plans to open two hotels in the Seto Inland Sea area of western Japan in summer 2027.
One of them will be a 13-story, 92-room urban resort hotel to be built in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture. The other will be a 22-room hotel on the Kagawa island of Naoshima that is reminiscent of a traditional local house.
The Hong Kong-based luxury hotel chain, which already runs a hotel in Tokyo, plans to open a hotel on another island in the Seto Island Sea possibly in 2030.
The new hotels will be built and owned by Shikoku Machizukuri & Omotenashi Planning LLC, a joint company owned by nine firms, including Shikoku Electric Power Co. and local banks.
