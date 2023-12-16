Japan's Komeito Demanding "Bold" Reform over LDP Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Komeito, gripped by a sense of crisis, is urging the Liberal Democratic Party to work on "bold" political reform during the ordinary parliamentary session to be convened next month.

Komeito worries that the public is rapidly losing trust in the government and its ruling coalition with the LDP due to the unfolding political funds scandal at many LDP factions. But Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP's president, seems indecisive about taking concrete measures.

"We will lead political reform" involving the LDP, Komeito Secretary-General Keiichi Ishii told a press conference Friday, adding that his party aims to draw up a reform plan before the ordinary session.

"As long as we run a coalition with the LDP, we can't help but be seen as one," said a Komeito source, who fears that criticism of the LDP may spill over to Komeito.

"We have no choice but to highlight our stance of strictly demanding reform from the LDP," a senior Komeito member said.

