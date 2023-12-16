Kishida Meets Malaysian PM Ahead of Japan-ASEAN Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday just ahead of a three-day special summit between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

At their meeting in the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Kishida told Anwar that Japan hopes to elevate its relations with Malaysia to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

"We hope to work with ASEAN to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law at a time when the world is at a historic turning point," Kishida added.

The two leaders agreed that Japan will give Malaysia rescue boats and surveillance drones under its security cooperation framework called official security assistance.

Malaysia is the third country set to receive aid under the OSA framework, coming after the Philippines and Bangladesh.

