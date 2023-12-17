Japan Govt Pushing Back Key Defense Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is speeding up its efforts to enhance deterrence, such as deciding to move up the planned introduction of long-range missiles that can directly attack military hubs of other nations.

But decisions on key defense issues have been pushed back as the foundation of the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is being shaken mainly by a high-profile scandal over slush funds related to fundraising parties at factions of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Saturday marked one year of a cabinet decision related to the government's three key defense-related documents, including the National Security Strategy, which calls on the country to possess counterstrike capabilities.

At a press conference Friday, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara announced a plan to move up by one year from fiscal 2026 the deployment of an upgraded version of the domestically developed Type 12 surface-to-ship missile, with a firing range to over 1,000 kilometers.

In October, Japan agreed with the United States to buy U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles one year earlier than previously planned.

