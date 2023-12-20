Play Held with Hope for Solution of 2000 Setagaya Family Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--A recitation play themed on the murder of a family of four in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward nearly 23 years ago has been staged, with performers and spectators wishing for the case to be resolved as early as possible.

In the incident, Mikio Miyazawa, 44, his wife, and the couple's two children were killed at their house in Setagaya between the late night of Dec. 30 and the small hours of Dec. 31, 2000.

The play, titled "Gozen Reiji no Calendar, Nokosareta DNA eno Omoi" (Midnight Calendar, Thoughts on DNA That Remained), included scenes featuring an actor who played Miyazawa's 92-year-old mother, Setsuko, drawing a diagonal line on a calendar at midnight every day as a sign of the unidentified suspect still not being held as well as praying for the case to be resolved.

Also in the play, staged at a facility in the ward Saturday, was a scene calling for the establishment of a legal framework for the police to use in their investigations the DNA of a man believed to be the suspect left at the crime scene.

Takeshi Tsuchida, former chief of the Seijo Police Station of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department in Setagaya, started planning the recitation play around summer this year.

