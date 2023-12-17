Memorial Concert Held over Deadly Arson Attack in Osaka 2 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--With Sunday marking two years of an arson attack in Osaka that killed over 20 people, a memorial piano concert for the victims was held in the western Japan city in early December.

The 46-year-old younger sister of Kotaro Nishizawa, one of the victims, who ran a clinic specializing in psychosomatic medicine and psychiatry, organized the concert, hoping that similar events will be held in the future as well to bring together bereaved relatives.

In the attack, which occurred on the morning of Dec. 17, 2021, a man set fire at the clinic, located on the fourth floor of a multitenant building in Kita Ward of Osaka. A total of 26 people, including the clinic head, then 49, and patients of the clinic, lost their lives in the incident. The attacker, who was a former patient of the clinic, also died.

The sudden death of Kotaro has not seemed real to his sister, Nobuko.

"I wish such a thing had not happened. I want to see you," she said at the memorial concert, as if she was talking to her deceased brother.

