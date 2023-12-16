Japan-ASEAN Summit Starts in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations started a special summit to mark the 50 years of their friendly and cooperative relationship in Tokyo on Saturday.

The three-day summit opened with a dinner session at the Akasaka Palace, a state guesthouse.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will cooperate with ASEAN countries to boost the production capacities of electric and other next-generation vehicles.

With China's increasing coercive moves in the South China Sea in mind, he also said Japan will supply defense goods under its security cooperation framework, called official security assistance (OSA), to help countries that share basic values with Japan.

In a speech during the session, Kishida announced a plan to start the ASEAN-Japan Co-Creation Initiative for the Next Generation Automotive Industry in order to ensure that ASEAN remains the world's leading hub for automotive production and export.

