Japan Lawmaker Kakizawa Questioned over Alleged Vote-Buying

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors have questioned lawmaker Mito Kakizawa on a voluntary basis over vote-buying allegations related to a Tokyo mayoral election in April, informed sources said Saturday.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is believed to have asked Kakizawa why he gave cash to Koto Ward assembly members ahead of the ward's mayoral election.

The 52-year-old member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, has left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Prosecutors have already searched Kakizawa's offices as well as the homes of him and his secretary, believing that he gave cash to round up votes for the mayoral race in violation of the public offices election law.

In the election, 58-year-old Yayoi Kimura backed by Kakizawa won the post of mayor. LDP members were split between Kimura and another candidate.

