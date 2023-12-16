Japan Prosecutors Begin Questioning of Abe-Faction Lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors have started noncompulsory questioning of lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction, previously led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, over a slush fund scandal, sources said Saturday.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is apparently investigating whether lawmakers belonging to the faction, Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyukai, were aware of the alleged slush funds created from revenues from fundraising parties and how such funds were used.

According to the sources, the faction set quotas for party ticket sales depending on the number of times its members have been elected and their positions, and revenues exceeding the quotas were kicked back to member lawmakers.

It is suspected that the excess revenues were not recorded in political funds reports of the faction or member lawmakers' political organizations. As a result, the money is believed to have turned into slush funds.

Most of the faction's lawmakers are suspected of receiving the kickbacks. The total amount across the faction may reach 500 million yen over the five years through 2022, within which the statute of limitations is still valid for the crime of failing to record funds or making false statements in political funds reports.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]