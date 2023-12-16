Japan to Raise Elderly Care Fees by 1.59 Pct in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is expected to raise the elderly care service fees paid to service providers under public insurance by 1.59 pct in the fiscal 2024 price revision, sources said Saturday.

It would mark the third straight fee hike in a regular revision, conducted every three years in principle. The margin of increase would exceed 1 pct for the first time since the fiscal 2012 revision, excluding a special hike conducted to improve the working conditions in the industry.

The 1.59 pct rise will be officially decided after negotiations between Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and welfare minister Keizo Takemi in the near future.

According to a survey by entities including the Japan Association of Geriatric Health Services Facilities, the average wage increase in all industries was 3.58 pct in this year's "shunto" pay negotiations, while that for elderly care workers was 1.42 pct.

Elderly care service providers are therefore calling for a large increase in the service fees.

