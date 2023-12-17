Japan Govt's Osaka Expo Costs to Total 164 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government expenses directly related to the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka are expected to total 164.7 billion yen, government sources said Saturday.

The expenses include construction costs for the Expo venue and the Japan Pavilion. The overall picture of Expo costs, including the government expenses, will be disclosed in the near future.

Separately, it was found that a total of 9.7 trillion yen will be spent by the central government, related local governments and the private sector on infrastructure development around the venue in the western city.

Of the 164.7-billion-yen state expenses, 78.3 billion yen will be the central government's share in the venue construction costs, set to be split equally by the three parties of the central government, the Osaka prefectural and city governments and the business community.

About 36 billion yen will be used to build the Japan Pavilion, 24 billion yen to help developing countries make exhibits, 19.9 billion yen to conduct security in the venue, 3.8 billion yen to warm up the public for the Expo, and 2.7 billion yen to attract exhibitors.

