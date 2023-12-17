Indonesia OKs Low-Tariff Import Quota for Japanese Rice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Indonesia has agreed to set a low-tariff quota of 8,500 tons for rice imports from Japan, Japanese officials said Saturday.

The quota will be introduced as part of a revision of the two Asian countries' economic partnership agreement for free trade, which was broadly agreed on, the officials added.

Within the quota, Indonesia will apply a tariff rate of around 4.3 yen per kilogram. The quota is expected to lead to a stable expansion of Japan's rice exports.

According to the agriculture ministry officials, the current tariff rate is also about 4.3 yen, but Indonesia is intentionally keeping the rate low due to domestic circumstances, leaving the possibility that it may be raised anytime.

In 2022, Japan exported only 39 tons of polished rice to Indonesia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]