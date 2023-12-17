Japan, ASEAN Leaders Start Talks on Economy, Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japan and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations started discussions Sunday on the strengthening of economic and security cooperation as part of the three-day Japan-ASEAN special summit in Tokyo through Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to show Tokyo's readiness to offer cooperation to ASEAN countries in electric vehicle production and promote human interactions.

The leaders are expected to release a joint statement later on Sunday.

The special summit is being held to mark the 50 years of friendly and cooperative relations between Japan and ASEAN, and help them share a vision for the future.

The international order faces serious challenges, and the world faces complex problems such as climate change, Kishida said at the start of Sunday's session.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]