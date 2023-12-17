Hayashi Vows to Fulfill Accountability over Fund Issue at Faction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Sunday vowed to fulfill accountability over an alleged political fund issue at the ruling party faction previously led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"I will give an explanation (on the matter) if needed," Hayashi said in a television program. He is a member of the faction of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Many LDP factions face issues regarding kickbacks from fundraising party revenues.

Asked if he will leave his faction, as Kishida did recently, Hayashi said that he plans to consider the issue according to the direction of reform.

