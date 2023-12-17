New Minister Pledges to Work on Fukushima N-Plant Decommissioning

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new industry minister Ken Saito on Sunday pledged to work for the decommissioning of the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station in northeastern Japan.

At a meeting with Masao Uchibori, governor of Fukushima Prefecture, at the prefectural government office, Saito said: "Decommissioning Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 plant is key to the reconstruction (of the prefecture). There are various challenges, so we will do our best."

The minister visited the prefectural government office in the city of Fukushima for the first time since he took office Thursday.

On the release into the ocean of treated water containing tritium, a radioactive substance, from the TEPCO plant, Uchibori said: "There still is a long way to go. I want the central government to work on the water release with full responsibility to ensure that the discharge will be completed without any problem."

At a press conference after the meeting, Saito said that the government will take responsibility in thoroughly ensuring the safety of the water discharge, implementing measures to deal with false information related to the water release and helping local fishers continue their operations.

