Chinese Experts Eager to Learn from Japan on Aging Society

Beijing, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Experts in China are eager to learn from Japan to draw up measures to cope with an aging population, as people aged 65 or older now account for about 15 pct of China's population.

The proportion of such elderly people in China is projected to reach 29 pct in 2050, whereas Japan has already reached such a level, said Du Peng, director of the Institute of Gerontology at Renmin University of China.

Du said that among Japan's related initiatives, Chinese experts are paying particular attention to those to promote the social participation of the elderly.

Du is also interested in coordination between medical and nursing care services, after seeing medical and nursing care facilities located side by side when he visited Japan 20 years ago.

Exchanges of related experts are progressing between China and Japan. Du often attends academic conferences in Japan, while Japanese experts visit his university.

