Time Running Out for Return from N. Korea: Abductee's Brother

Kawaguchi, Saitama Pref., Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Time is running out to realize the return of Yaeko Taguchi, a Japanese national abducted by North Korea, her brother Masaru Honma said before Monday's second anniversary of the death of their eldest brother Shigeo Iizuka.

Honma, 79, is the third brother of Taguchi, who disappeared in 1978 at age 22.

He became actively involved in a group of abductee families in 2002, when then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi visited North Korea for the first time as his country's prime minister. Following the trip, Koizumi invited Honma, Iizuka and another brother Susumu to the prime minister's office along with other abductee families.

Shigeo became the second head of the abductee families group in 2007, leading efforts for 14 years. In his later years, he fought illness while devoting himself to work to rescue abduction victims.

He said in his last meeting of the group that he would never give up, roughly a month before he died at 83.

