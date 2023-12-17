Japan, ASEAN Leaders Adopt Joint Statement on Future Vision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations adopted a joint statement showing their vision for the future on Sunday, the second day of the three-day Japan-ASEAN special summit marking the 50 years of their friendship and cooperation.

In the statement, the leaders affirmed their intentions to strengthen collaboration in the security field, apparently bearing China's aggressive maritime expansion in mind.

In the economic field, they agreed on cooperation regarding electric vehicles and other next-generation automobiles.

The joint statement said that Japan and ASEAN will aim for a world in which democracy and the principles of the rule of law and respect for human rights are firmly maintained.

It showed how the two sides will work together in three areas--peace and stability, co-creation of a future economy and society, and people-to-people exchanges.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]